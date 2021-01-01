Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Helio P22

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Helio P22
Snapdragon 732G
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 109K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Helio P22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G +219%
350349
Helio P22
109930
CPU 101696 31847
GPU 92391 14664
Memory 54702 29410
UX 96441 32095
Total score 350349 109930
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +262%
569
Helio P22
157
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +142%
1797
Helio P22
743
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s 23.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.8 images/s 4.81 images/s
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s 8.82 words/s
Machine learning 25.8 images/s 5.31 images/s
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s 2.51 images/s
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s 0.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s 150.25 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 810 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2020 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 9

