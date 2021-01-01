Snapdragon 732G vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
16
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 10.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 109K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101696
|31847
|GPU
|92391
|14664
|Memory
|54702
|29410
|UX
|96441
|32095
|Total score
|350349
|109930
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +262%
569
157
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +142%
1797
743
|Image compression
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|23.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.8 images/s
|4.81 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.7 words/s
|8.82 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.8 images/s
|5.31 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|2.51 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|0.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|549.4 Krows/s
|150.25 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|63 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
