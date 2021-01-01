Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618) with the older 4-core Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 18.1x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101696
|-
|GPU
|92391
|-
|Memory
|54702
|-
|UX
|96441
|-
|Total score
|350349
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +345%
569
128
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +330%
1797
418
|Image compression
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|26.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.8 images/s
|3.52 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.7 words/s
|10.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|25.8 images/s
|6.44 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|2.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|0.48 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|549.4 Krows/s
|134.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|63 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|24
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
