Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 430

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Snapdragon 430
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 430

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 9.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 350K vs 98K
  • Announced 5-years later
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~62%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Snapdragon 430

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 732G +254%
350349
Snapdragon 430
98978
CPU 101696 32249
GPU 92391 14021
Memory 54702 20753
UX 96441 30639
Total score 350349 98978
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s 21.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.8 images/s 4.22 images/s
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s 11 words/s
Machine learning 25.8 images/s 5.88 images/s
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s 2.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s 0.48 Mnodes/s
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s 136 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 810 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2020 September 2015
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AC MSM8937
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
10. MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 430 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish