Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 87K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +221%
282295
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 810 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2020 June 2017
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AC SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
