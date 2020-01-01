Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 278K vs 145K
  • Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +92%
278785
Snapdragon 460
145540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 810 MHz 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 256
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AC SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

