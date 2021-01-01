Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 347K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101696
|-
|GPU
|92391
|-
|Memory
|54702
|-
|UX
|96441
|-
|Total score
|347087
|382974
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +6%
569
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 732G +12%
1798
1607
|Image compression
|108.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.58 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|549.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Score
|836
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|38 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|63 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 480 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SM4350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1