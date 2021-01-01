Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 732G
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 347K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 732G
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 101696 -
GPU 92391 -
Memory 54702 -
UX 96441 -
Total score 347087 382974
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 108.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.7 words/s -
Machine learning 25.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.58 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 549.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Score 836 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 36 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 38 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 63 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 810 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM7150-AC SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 732G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 732G
3. MediaTek Helio G95 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 732G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or 480 Plus
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or 480 Plus
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or 480 Plus
9. MediaTek Helio G80 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish