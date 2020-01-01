Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 149K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +108%
570
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +61%
1817
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +89%
282295
149376
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 636
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|810 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
12 (80%)
3 (20%)
Total votes: 15