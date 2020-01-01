Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 149K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +89%
282295
Snapdragon 636
149376

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 810 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2020 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 732G, or ask any questions
