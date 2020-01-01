Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 179K
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 7 months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +81%
568
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +29%
1813
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +57%
281935
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
