Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 207K
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +33%
568
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +29%
1813
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +36%
281935
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SDM675
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
