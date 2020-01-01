Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Snapdragon 690 +10%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1813
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
Snapdragon 690 +15%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
