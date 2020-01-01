Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 710

Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 732G
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 221K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +27%
281935
Snapdragon 710
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X15 X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2020 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
