Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 221K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +44%
568
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +25%
1813
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 732G +27%
281935
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
16 (76.2%)
5 (23.8%)
Total votes: 21
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 732G
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 732G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710