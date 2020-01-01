Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +5%
568
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +3%
1813
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
Snapdragon 730G +1%
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
Cast your vote
562 (85.4%)
96 (14.6%)
Total votes: 658
Related Comparisons
- Kirin 980 vs Snapdragon 732G
- Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 732G
- Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 732G
- Snapdragon 690 vs Snapdragon 732G
- Helio G95 vs Snapdragon 732G
- Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 730G
- Helio P70 vs Snapdragon 730G
- Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 730G
- Exynos 9611 vs Snapdragon 730G
- Helio G90T vs Snapdragon 730G