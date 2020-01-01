Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Announced 4 years and 1 month later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 250K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +27%
1799
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +32%
331783
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 750G or ask any questions
