Snapdragon 750G vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 4 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 250K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
A10 Fusion +27%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +27%
1799
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +32%
331783
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A10 Fusion and Apple A12 Bionic
- Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660