Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 331K
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G
618
A12 Bionic +84%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G
1799
A12 Bionic +64%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G
331783
A12 Bionic +22%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 750G or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish