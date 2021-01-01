Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 750G
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 750G
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 392K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~83%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
392197
A15 Bionic +107%
812406
CPU 120338 216265
GPU 92398 339795
Memory 72671 112472
UX 102436 133063
Total score 392197 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G
664
A15 Bionic +164%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G
2015
A15 Bionic +135%
4728
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s -
Machine learning 28.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 825 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

