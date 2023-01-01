Snapdragon 750G vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
58
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 10 score – 804K vs 438K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 750G
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|140362
|242320
|GPU
|96617
|200075
|Memory
|86185
|155795
|UX
|116410
|209695
|Total score
|438295
|804128
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
868
Tensor G2 +35%
1176
Multi-Core Score
2083
Tensor G2 +66%
3463
|Asset compression
|101.8 MB/sec
|158.3 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|54.8 pages/sec
|101.8 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|72.8 Mpixels/sec
|124.7 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|41.1 images/sec
|78.2 images/sec
|HDR
|64.8 Mpixels/sec
|116.6 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|6.18 images/sec
|11.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|20.6 images/sec
|38.7 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|2.89 Mpixels/sec
|3.86 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|71%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|641
|6383
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|3 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|Samsung
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|7
|Shading units
|128
|96
|Total shaders
|256
|672
|FLOPS
|422.4 Gigaflops
|1142.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|Exynos 5300g
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|-
