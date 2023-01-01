Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs Tensor G2

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Tensor G2
Snapdragon 750G
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 10 score – 804K vs 438K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
438295
Tensor G2 +83%
804128
CPU 140362 242320
GPU 96617 200075
Memory 86185 155795
UX 116410 209695
Total score 438295 804128
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G
868
Tensor G2 +35%
1176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G
2083
Tensor G2 +66%
3463
Asset compression 101.8 MB/sec 158.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 54.8 pages/sec 101.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 72.8 Mpixels/sec 124.7 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 41.1 images/sec 78.2 images/sec
HDR 64.8 Mpixels/sec 116.6 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 6.18 images/sec 11.8 images/sec
Photo processing 20.6 images/sec 38.7 images/sec
Ray tracing 2.89 Mpixels/sec 3.86 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Snapdragon 750G
1139
Tensor G2 +307%
4640
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 750G
641
Tensor G2 +896%
6383
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 3 FPS 38 FPS
Score 641 6383

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 3 MB 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 7 W
Manufacturing TSMC Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 128 96
Total shaders 256 672
FLOPS 422.4 Gigaflops 1142.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Exynos 5300g
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 7350 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 3670 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
