Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 143K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|120338
|39297
|GPU
|92398
|33114
|Memory
|72671
|33803
|UX
|102436
|36978
|Total score
|392197
|143593
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +99%
664
334
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +68%
2015
1202
|Image compression
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|18.1 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.1 words/s
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|28.55 images/s
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|18.5 images/s
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|612.55 Krows/s
|454.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|July 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|Hi6260
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
