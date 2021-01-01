Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 143K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 750G +173%
392197
Kirin 710
143593
CPU 120338 39297
GPU 92398 33114
Memory 72671 33803
UX 102436 36978
Total score 392197 143593
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +99%
664
Kirin 710
334
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +68%
2015
Kirin 710
1202
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 18.1 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s 24 words/s
Machine learning 28.55 images/s 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 825 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 Hi6260
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

