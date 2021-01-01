Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 710F

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Kirin 710F
Snapdragon 750G
Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 166K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G +94%
322570
Kirin 710F
166347
CPU 115426 72142
GPU 77754 22406
Memory 66679 36361
UX 69173 32219
Total score 322570 166347
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +101%
651
Kirin 710F
324
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +49%
1967
Kirin 710F
1320
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 18.1 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 28.55 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 No
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Samsung Exynos 990
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Samsung Exynos 9611
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710F and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish