Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 325K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G
1785
Kirin 9000 +80%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G
325073
Kirin 9000 +63%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Cores - 24
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

