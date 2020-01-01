Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 235K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +58%
618
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +29%
1799
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +41%
331783
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
