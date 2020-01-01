Snapdragon 750G vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
59
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
64
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 331K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
618
Kirin 980 +13%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1799
Kirin 980 +38%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
331783
Kirin 980 +22%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
6 (31.6%)
13 (68.4%)
Total votes: 19
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Helio G90T
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus