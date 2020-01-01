Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G
331783
Dimensity 1000L +2%
339319

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Cores - 9
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 750G or ask any questions
