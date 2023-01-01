Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 1300 VS Snapdragon 750G Dimensity 1300 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 750G 386096 Dimensity 1300 +76% 679000 CPU 118893 177715 GPU 94482 247492 Memory 70240 121942 UX 104475 135961 Total score 386096 679000 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 750G 657 Dimensity 1300 +43% 937 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 750G 1984 Dimensity 1300 +59% 3159 Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s - Face detection 18.2 images/s - Speech recognition 30.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.5 images/s - Camera shooting 18.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s - SQLite 614.1 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 750G 1098 Dimensity 1300 +320% 4609 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS Score 1098 4609

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 58 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS

[High] - Fortnite 28 FPS

[Medium] - Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 1300

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55) 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 KB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 128 144 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X52 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced September 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7225 MT6893Z Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site