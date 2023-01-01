Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 386K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
386096
Dimensity 1300 +76%
679000
CPU 118893 177715
GPU 94482 247492
Memory 70240 121942
UX 104475 135961
Total score 386096 679000
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 614.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Score 1098 4609

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 MT6893Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

