Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 8100

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Dimensity 8100
Snapdragon 750G
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 811K vs 386K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
386096
Dimensity 8100 +110%
811506
CPU 118893 196804
GPU 94482 313342
Memory 70240 140254
UX 104475 161901
Total score 386096 811506
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.3 words/s -
Machine learning 26.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 614.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Score 1098 5770

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz 860 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7225 MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (21.4%)
11 (78.6%)
Total votes: 14

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
