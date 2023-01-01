Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 8100 VS Snapdragon 750G Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 811K vs 386K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 811K vs 386K Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm) 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)

30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz) Announced 1-year and 5-months later

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 750G 386096 Dimensity 8100 +110% 811506 CPU 118893 196804 GPU 94482 313342 Memory 70240 140254 UX 104475 161901 Total score 386096 811506 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 750G 657 Dimensity 8100 +44% 946 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 750G 1984 Dimensity 8100 +91% 3796 Image compression 120.9 Mpixels/s - Face detection 18.2 images/s - Speech recognition 30.3 words/s - Machine learning 26.5 images/s - Camera shooting 18.7 images/s - HTML 5 2.34 Mnodes/s - SQLite 614.1 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 750G 1098 Dimensity 8100 +426% 5770 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS Score 1098 5770

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 58 FPS

[High] 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS

[High] 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite 28 FPS

[Medium] 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS

[Low] 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS

[Ultra] 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS

[Ultra] 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

1080 x 2400 OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)

6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 825 MHz 860 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 128 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X52 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced September 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7225 MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site