Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 196K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Announced 8 months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +70%
618
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +41%
1799
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +69%
331783
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
