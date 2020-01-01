Snapdragon 750G vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 220K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +55%
618
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +20%
1799
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +50%
331783
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
