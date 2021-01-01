Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 328K vs 147K
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|115426
|56442
|GPU
|77754
|21816
|Memory
|66679
|40048
|UX
|69173
|26495
|Total score
|328703
|147854
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +146%
627
255
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +41%
1799
1277
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7225
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
