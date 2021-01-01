Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 480 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|120338
|-
|GPU
|92398
|-
|Memory
|72671
|-
|UX
|102436
|-
|Total score
|388249
|382974
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +22%
659
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +24%
1998
1607
|Image compression
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|18.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|28.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|18.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.55 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1115
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 480 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7225
|SM4350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
