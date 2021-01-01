Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 172K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Snapdragon 636

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G +127%
392197
Snapdragon 636
172544
CPU 120338 57490
GPU 92398 24466
Memory 72671 35451
UX 102436 54658
Total score 392197 172544
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s 75.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 18.1 images/s 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s 20.45 words/s
Machine learning 28.55 images/s 15.45 images/s
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s 9.79 images/s
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s 1.51 Mnodes/s
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s 410.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 509
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 825 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 SDM636
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

