Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 204K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|120338
|68288
|GPU
|92398
|35535
|Memory
|72671
|38070
|UX
|102436
|59108
|Total score
|392197
|204347
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +97%
664
337
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 750G +51%
2015
1334
|Image compression
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|18.1 images/s
|12 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.1 words/s
|24.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|28.55 images/s
|18.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|18.5 images/s
|11 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|612.55 Krows/s
|487.4 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 660
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
