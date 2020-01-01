Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 145K
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +97%
622
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +33%
1827
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +128%
332575
145850
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
