Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 145K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +128%
332575
Snapdragon 665
145850

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2020 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish