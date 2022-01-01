Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 120081 -
GPU 93174 -
Memory 67916 -
UX 107157 -
Total score 391958 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s -
Machine learning 28.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1116 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A -
Process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2020 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
