Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|120081
|-
|GPU
|93174
|-
|Memory
|67916
|-
|UX
|107157
|-
|Total score
|391958
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
662
716
Multi-Core Score
1995
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +20%
2393
|Image compression
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|18.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|28.55 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|18.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|612.55 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1116
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|37 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|61 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1