Snapdragon 750G vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 225K
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +51%
618
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +17%
1799
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +47%
331783
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 694
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7225
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712