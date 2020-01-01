Snapdragon 765 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
A11 Bionic +95%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
A11 Bionic +29%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
A11 Bionic +10%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|-
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 665
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Apple A11 Bionic and A13 Bionic
- Apple A11 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A11 Bionic and A12X Bionic