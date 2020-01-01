Snapdragon 765 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 288K
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
A13 Bionic +179%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
A13 Bionic +96%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
A13 Bionic +66%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|-
