Snapdragon 765 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 291K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765
482
A14 Bionic +232%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765
1807
A14 Bionic +116%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
291113
A14 Bionic +109%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

