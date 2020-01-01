Snapdragon 765 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
99
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Supports 151% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 291K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
A14 Bionic +232%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
A14 Bionic +116%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
291113
A14 Bionic +109%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|-
