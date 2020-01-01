Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Apple A9

VS
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 170K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765
482
Apple A9 +13%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +80%
1820
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +69%
288056
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2300 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 625 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 192 192
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
