We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 285K vs 156K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +49%
472
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +57%
1794
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +82%
285374
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
