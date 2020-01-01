Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 288K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765
482
Kirin 810 +27%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765
1820
Kirin 810 +11%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
288056
Kirin 810 +12%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 625 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (11.1%)
24 (88.9%)
Total votes: 27

