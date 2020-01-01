Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 291K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765
482
Kirin 9000 +115%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765
1807
Kirin 9000 +106%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
291113
Kirin 9000 +133%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 24
Shading units 192 384
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
6. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
8. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
9. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
10. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 765, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish