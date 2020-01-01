Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 960

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 2 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 218K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
  • Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +27%
482
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +14%
1820
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +32%
288056
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 625 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
