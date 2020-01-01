Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 218K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
- Supports 69% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 17 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +27%
482
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +14%
1820
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +32%
288056
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|-
|8
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|-
