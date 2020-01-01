Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 235K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +23%
482
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +31%
1820
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +23%
288056
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 625 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

