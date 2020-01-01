Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 288K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765
482
Kirin 980 +44%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765
1820
Kirin 980 +37%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
288056
Kirin 980 +40%
403506

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 625 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2019 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
