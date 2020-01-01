Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Supports 87% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 288K
- Performs 28% better in floating-point computations
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Kirin 990 (4G) +56%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
Kirin 990 (4G) +69%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
Kirin 990 (4G) +51%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
