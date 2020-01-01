Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 288K
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Performs 9% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765
288056
Kirin 985 +36%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 625 MHz -
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site -

Comments

