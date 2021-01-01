Snapdragon 765 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 288K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2300 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|92922
|-
|GPU
|94326
|-
|Memory
|61048
|-
|UX
|52552
|-
|Total score
|288255
|631271
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
478
Dimensity 1200 +95%
931
Multi-Core Score
1816
Dimensity 1200 +86%
3371
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|192
|144
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
