Snapdragon 765 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Announced 9 months later
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 324K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
482
Dimensity 800U +30%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1820
Dimensity 800U +5%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288056
Dimensity 800U +13%
324896
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|625 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|600 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AA
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
