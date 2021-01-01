Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 287K
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 765
287811
Dimensity 900 +70%
487978
CPU 92922 -
GPU 94326 -
Memory 61048 -
UX 52552 -
Total score 287811 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz -
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

