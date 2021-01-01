Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 489K vs 285K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 765
285199
Dimensity 920 +72%
489626
CPU 92922 -
GPU 94326 -
Memory 61048 -
UX 52552 -
Total score 285199 489626
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 765
1786
Dimensity 920 +44%
2570

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 192 60
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

