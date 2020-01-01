Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765 vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765
VS
Helio G80
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 201K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~52%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +36%
482
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765 +39%
1820
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765 +43%
288056
Helio G80
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 625 MHz 950 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS 600 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AA -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 765 or ask any questions
